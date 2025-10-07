Spotify teams up with ChatGPT for personalised music and podcast recommendations

HQ

Spotify is already integrated into a lot of systems. Whether you like to listen while you drive, workout, or game, there are a multitude of ways to connect your listening experience to what you're doing at any given moment. Now, a new connection has been added with ChatGPT.

As per a blog post on Spotify's website, ChatGPT is integrating Spotify support. If you mention Spotify while conversing with ChatGPT, it'll get you to connect your account. Once that's done, you can then ask ChatGPT for recommendations based on your account data, and help it out with some context for your mood, then tapping a track will bring you back to Spotify.

As this is a process which requires you to actively link your account, if you don't want ChatGPT integration you won't get it. Still, if you're looking to live an entirely AI-free life, Spotify might not be the place to go, as the DJ function on the app uses AI to recommend you songs, moods, and more.

We're not 100% how ChatGPT offers a different function, but considering the development put into that AI, it's likely you could see more personalised recommendations.

