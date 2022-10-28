Spotify may become more expensive

HQ

Tired of skyrocketing prices when using Spotify? Too bad, because there's a good chance that the streaming service will become more expensive for you too. At least if we are to believe what Deadline is now reporting, that Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and his cronies are now considering raising prices on Spotify, at least in the US. This despite the company beating expectations both in revenue and the number of new paying users. The reason is said to be because they simply feel that they are currently too cheap compared to their competitors (YouTube and Apple has recently increased their prices) in terms of what the service offers users.

"When our competitors are raising their prices, that is really good for us," said founder-CEO Daniel Ek on a conference call following its latest financial report. Spotify has the lowest churn among its peers, he said, and offers "a great customer value proposition."

Whether the price hikes become a reality and whether they will also affect anyone outside the US remains to be seen, but the chances are probably relatively high, unfortunately.