Spotify is said to be launching a new premium subscription this year for an extra $5 a month

Uncompressed audio is something that Spofify has long lacked, and which it has also claimed is on the way - rumours that have also been bolstered by several leaks regarding the intended name. Everything from Supremium to Hifi has been mentioned, and while the name still seems to be a more fluid aspect of it all, sources in contact with Bloomberg claim that the uncompressed audio will be launched later this year.

The price tag will allegedly be an extra $5 on top of the current monthly cost, and will, according to Bloomberg's source, also include a range of tools to help you create playlists based on activities, themes, or anything else. In short, it sounds like a form of AI assistance.

Whether or not all this is actually true remains to be seen, of course, but we're keeping our fingers crossed. Although, in the end, the price tag seems a little too steep. Especially considering that Apple Music has already been offering uncompressed music for a long time for a much cheaper price.

