Spotify is raising prices again

For the third time in just under four years, music streaming giant Spotify is raising its subscription prices, which it says is due to the company still attempting to improve its profit margins, despite significant growth in recent years.

The subscription will increase by one euro per month. This means that Spotify now costs €11.99 per month (up from €10.99 per month), while its biggest competitor, Apple Music, costs a little less per month (€10.99 per month) and offers several times better sound quality.

