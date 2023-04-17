Spotify is pulling the plug on Wordle clone, Heardle

HQ

Spotify is seemingly done with its Wordle clone, Heardle. As noticed by users of the streaming service, Spotify has now released a notifying message on the game that reveals the title will be shut down next month, meaning it won't even make it a year after being acquired by the music streaming giant.

The message reads (thanks, IGN): "Heardle is going away on May 5th.

"Thanks for playing Heardles, but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5th, Heardle will no longer be available.

"If you have stats that you would like to save, make sure you go to your stats and take a screenshot by May 4th. It won't be possible to access them after May 4th."

While the game will be shut down, Spotify has stated that it will not be laying off any of the employees who were working on the title.