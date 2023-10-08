Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spotify is expected to launch a new "Supremium" tier

It will reportedly cost users $19.99 per month and will include a range of features.

A new report in The Independent has alleged that Spotify is preparing to launch a new "Superemium" tier. This new tier will reportedly cost $19.99 (£16.33) a month and will include a list of additional features.

These features include AI playlist generation tools, the inclusion of audiobook listening and advanced playlist mixing tools that allow people to select songs based on criteria such as tempo and feel. It will also reportedly offer lossless audio which is a feature that is currently being offered by Apple Music for free.

It's unclear when this new tier will be rolling out for users or whether it will have an impact on revenues offered to artists, but we'll be sure to keep you informed once the news breaks.

