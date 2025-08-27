Spotify is adding DMs for users over the age of 16

HQ

Spotify users will soon have their own space within the platform to share song recommendations as well as podcasts and audiobooks thanks to a new feature called Messages. As you've probably guessed from the name, this feature essentially introduces DMs to Spotify.

As per Spotify's website, Messages will begin rolling out this week in select markets to both Free and Premium users who are over the age of 16. When you're listening to anything on Spotify, hitting the share button will bring up the Messages menu, where you can then send a recommendation onto a friend, family member, or whoever.

You'll only be able to find people you've interacted with before on Spotify's Messages, which should hopefully avoid random DMs hitting your inbox. "Messages are for the conversations you're already having about music, podcasts and audiobooks with your friends and family. It's easy to start a chat in the app with people you know and have previously shared Spotify content with," reads the post on the Spotify site.

"You'll also see suggested people to message based on things like whether you've previously shared Spotify content with them, joined Jams, Blends, or collaborative playlists together, or if you share a Family or Duo plan."

A lot of people already share music through other platforms, so it seems Spotify simply wants everything to do with music to be done through its app.

Will you be using Spotify Messages?

