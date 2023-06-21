Spotify Hifi finally seems to be on its way, but with a hefty price tag

HQ

According to a report from Bloomberg, it looks like Spotify will finally release its infamous Hifi subscription later this year. The subscription will focus on improved sound quality and is said to include audiobooks, something Spotify has been investing in for some time. According to sources close to the company, the working name of this new subscription is Supremium and will cost more than the average Premium price per month.

Leaks also claim that Supremium will make it possible to calibrate headphones and the subscription is also said to significantly reduce the advertising played during podcasts.

Are you interested in Spotify and their new "luxury" plans?