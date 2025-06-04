Spotify fined £4.4 million in Sweden

HQ

It was a big blow for Spotify when the Stockholm Court of Appeal confirmed that the company is forced to pay (fine) SEK 58 million in penalties for shortcomings in the handling of personal data. This came to light in 2023 after the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection reviewed the company's handling of personal data, in particular how it fulfils the right of users to know what data is being collected about them - a cornerstone of the GDPR.

At the time, it was found to be in breach of GDPR requirements and a fine of SEK 58 million was imposed, which Spotify was expected to pay. The company chose to appeal, but this has not helped. Spotify has the option of appealing to the Supreme Administrative Court - but it only takes up cases that are considered to have precedential significance. So the chances are slim.

In the grand scheme of things, SEK 58 million isn't really that much for Spotify. But unnecessary expenses like that of course still sting.