Spotify exceeds expectations on subscribers, users and revenue

HQ

Spotify has revealed in an official news posting that business is good.

In short, Spotify has grown their audience 11% over last year, and hit a record breaking 751 million active users, with 290 million of them being premium subscribers. This, along with the other activities, result in a revenue of 4.5 billion Euro, a gross margin of over 33%, and an operating income of 701 million Euro.

Spotify has extended their business to include audiobooks in the Premium tier in more countries, as well as adding new features to the app.

Despite criticism about payment per song, Spotify writes that they paid artists more than 11 billion dollars in 2025, and claim that they helped real world venues with connecting to fans, generating more than a full billion dollars in ticket sales.