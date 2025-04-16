Spotify down worldwide for over two hours, but it's not a security hack

HQ

If you've been struggling to get into Spotify lately, you are not alone. As you may have probably guessed if you've checked on Twitter or BlueSky to see if "it was just you", the music platform is suffering a global outage. According to DownDetector, errors started to appear at around 13:55 BST / 14:55 CEST, with users encountering errors like 502 HTTP, citing server errors.

Error complaints reported to Spotify were counted by the tens of thousands shortly after, coming from all over the world. As the global outage reached two hours and rumours circled about it being an attack, with personal data at risk, Spotify posted on their Status account that this is not due to a security breach.

"We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false", they said.

In the meantime, you can join the memefest on social media right now, it's very funny while listening to a CD. Or the radio. Or YouTube.