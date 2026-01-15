Sports titles dominated the PlayStation Store's most downloaded charts in 2025

HQ

The information for the most-downloaded games of 2025 on the PlayStation Store has been revealed. The big news this time around is that sports games are the big hits among users on the platform, while repeat offenders return to the charts and dominate as expected.

For the European and North American lists, the two biggest games were EA Sports FC 26 and NBA 2K26, respectively. The two sports projects have proven to be the big hits, but they're quite closely followed by other sporting hits that make up the top five, including EA Sports FC 25, EA Sports College Football 26, and EA Sports Madden NFL 26.

While you can see the full lists below, some other surprising appearances include Forza Horizon 5, which we know has been a mega hit on PlayStation, and this data corroborates that with the game reaching fourth in the European list and 14th in the North American one. Also, Grand Theft Auto V almost topped both charts at second and third, respectively, evidence that supports when Grand Theft Auto VI arrives, it will sell astronomical amounts of copies.

Beyond this, Battlefield 6 was a big hit on the platform by reaching fifth in Europe and second in North America, while Call of Duty slipped down, albeit getting several entries on the charts, including Black Ops 7 and Black Ops 6. Also, it wasn't a very good year for PlayStation first-party exclusives, as the best-selling project was Ghost of Yotei at 11th and 9th on the Europe/NA lists.

Check out the complete lists below.

Most-downloaded PlayStation Store games in Europe in 2025:



EA Sports FC 26

Grand Theft Auto V

EA Sports FC 25

Forza Horizon 5

Battlefield 6

Minecraft

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Split Fiction

Hogwarts Legacy

UFC 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

It Takes Two

Ready or Not

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Rematch

F1 25



Most-downloaded PlayStation Store games in the US and Canada in 2025: