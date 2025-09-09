Sports piracy has worsened despite European Commission's recommendation, report finds

HQ

A report by Grant Thornton has denounced that the recommendation made by European Commission to combat illegal broadcasting of sports have had little effect, as piracy continues to rise in Europe. They found that in the first half of 2025, 26.2 million takedown notices were sent to digital intermediaries like Dedicated Server Providers (DPSs) or online platforms, but only 11% resuted in suspension of illegal streams.

It is also a 142% surge from the 10.8 million takedowns in the whole of 2024. And despite the limited enforcement rates, 905 of illegal streams reappeared within 24 hours.

LaLiga, one of the entities that more fiercely battles piracy, even if it sometimes means targetting innocent Cloudfare sites,, that shared the report, bragging from their own data: a 60% drop in piracy during the 2024/25 season, asking for "a coordinated response that combines technology, public awareness, institutional cooperation and legal action to protect the value of sport and other live events, safeguard fans and users, and ensure the sustainability of these events against illegal broadcasting."