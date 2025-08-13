Sports Interactive confirms that Football Manager 26 will be the next game in the series

Considering the years and years of pretty decent simulated sports experiences that has coined the series in the past, few would've expected Football Manager 2025's life cycle to unravel in the way that it did. The game was met with issues during development that ultimately saw Sports Interactive and publisher Sega delay the game before eventually just cancelling it altogether. Was this to be a sign of what the future holds for the series? Clearly not.

We've just been introduced to Football Manager 26. We're not told much else beyond that this game is coming as of the moment, meaning we don't know a firm release date nor window, or even what platforms it will land on (even if PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, a Switch, and probably mobile is a decent guess).

What we do know is that this game will be the next chapter in the series and that it will "take players on a journey to define their footballing destiny with our most immersive and visually rich Football Manager experience yet."

To add to this, Sports Interactive explains: "The potential for storytelling is redefined by taking players closer to the heart of the beautiful game.

"An early snippet of the elevated Match Day experience through the lens of the official Premier League license gives just a taster of what to expect following the move to the Unity engine."

You can see this snippet of gameplay below in the announcement trailer, with further information and updates slated to be "coming soon".