Sports Interactive cancels Football Manager 25, but it will only be a temporary blip

Bad news for fans of sports management, the Sports Interactive studio has reported that, after deliberation with its publisher Sega, it has cancelled Football Manager 25.

The title had already been delayed several times, always due to the problem of adapting the concept to different platforms and also to do so with the idea of completely revolutionising the game. A challenge that is going to take more time than a yearly release needs, and that is why they want to avoid releasing two games in a shorter space of time.

Instead, thanks to intensive customer research and feedback, they already have a clear direction for Football Manager 26, so hopefully this year of grace will serve to deliver their best work to their fans.

