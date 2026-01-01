Sports calendar 2026: the main sporting events of the year in football, tennis, F1, cycling...

HQ

2026 is here, and with the new year, a calendar filled with sporting events, from regular competitions like the tennis calendar, to new editions of special events like the Winter Olympics or the FIFA World Cup, and even some annual competitions that feel new, like Formula 1 with a brand new set of rules.

Here's a rundown of the main sporting events that will happen during the next 12 months:

Best sporting events of 2026

January 2026

Darts: PDF World Darts Championship final (January 3)

Rally: Dakar Rally (January 3-17)

Water Polo: Men's European Water Polo Championship (January 10-25)

Handball: European Men's Handball Championship (January 15 - February 1)

Tennis: Australian Open (January 18 - February 1)

MMA: UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett (January 24)

February 2026

American Football: Super Bowl LV (February 8)

Winter Olympic Games (February 6 - February 22)

March 2026

MotoGP: Thai Grand Prix - season opener (March 1)

2026 Winter Paralympics (March 6-15)

Baseball: World Baseball Classic (March 5-17)

Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix - season opener (March 8)

Cycling: Milan - San Remo (March 21)

April 2026

Cycling: Tour of Flanders (April 5)

Cycling: Paris - Roubaix (April 12)

Cycling: La Flèche Wallonne (April 22)

Cycling: Liège - Bastogne - Liège (April 26)

May 2026

Cycling: Giro d'Italia (May 9-31)

Football: UEFA Europa League final (May 20)

Football: Women's UEFA Champions League final (May 23)

Tennis: Roland Garros (May 24 - June 7)

Football: UEFA Conference League final (May 27)

Football: Men's UEFA Champions League final (May 30)

June 2026

Football: FIFA World Cup (June 11 - July 19)

MMA: UFC White House (June 14)

Tennis: Wimbledon (June 29 - July 12)

July 2026

Cycling: Tour de France (July 4-26)

Football: FIFA World Cup final (July 19)

August 2026

Athletics: Mediterranean Games (August 21 - September 3)

Cycling: Vuelta a España (August 22 - September 13)

Tennis: US Open (August 31 - September 13)

September 2026

Basketball: FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (August 4-13)

Cycling: UCI Road World Championships (September 20-27)

October 2026

Cycling: Tour of Lombardy (October 10)

Rugby: Rugby League World Cup (men and women) (October 15- November 15)

Baseball: World Series (October 23)

November 2026

MotoGP: Valencian Grand Prix - season finale (November 22)

Tennis: ATP Finals (November 15-22)

Tennis: Davis Cup finals (November 24-29)

December 2026

Handball: European Women's Handball Championship (December 3-20)

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - season finale (December 6)

What are you most excited about in the world of sports in 2026?