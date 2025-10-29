Sport clubs in Valencia remember the solidariy displays in first anniversary of the tragic DANA

HQ

One year ago, one of the worst natural disasters took place in Spain, claiming the lives of 237 people, most of them in Valencia, wrecking havoc in nearly one hundred villages, and damaging or completely destroying thousands of houses. The DANA, Spanish initials for a cold front that caused the flooding of rivers that draged anything in their way, opened a wound that will take years to heal, with the trust in politicians and public institutions nowhere near restored.

The tragedy, however, did bring solidariy, unity and action from sports institutions. All clubs and many athletes sent their sympathy with the victims and many made donations to bring food and clothes to those who had lost everything and help rebuild the affected areas, which, alongside thousands of houses, schools, local businesses, also destroyed local sporting facilities.

On October 29, one year after the disaster, many football or basketball clubs, particularly those in Valencia (like Valencia CF, Villarreal or Levante) shared tributes remembering the tragedy, the victims, but also the solidarity displays that brought them together, putting rivalries on hold and uniting for a common cause.

Valencia CF published a video remembering all the tributes and actions to rebuild in memory of all the victims and in gratitude to all those who will help in the recovery.

"The victims and their families remain in our hearts, as does the unity and solidarity we showed as a society. With effort and determination, we continue to rise and move forward. It's a source of pride that we were able to do our part through basketball", said Valencia Basket.