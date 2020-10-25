English
Stellaris

Spooky Stellaris expansion, Necroids set to release just before Halloween

Bringing a new terrifying Origin, this expansion is perfect for those who aren't afraid to live their undeath to the fullest.

Just in time for Halloween, Paradox Interactive has announced that it will be delivering a spooky expansion for Stellaris. The Necroids Species Pack, which will be available on October 29, is set to tell the origins of the Necroids, as well as bringing a bunch of new civics, portraits, ship sets and other cosmetics.

The full pack will contain; One new Origin, the Necrophage - a powerful new species that consumes primary species within its grasps, blurring the lines between empire and cult, with three new civics. These civics are: Death Cult, a powerful edict that requires population sacrifice, Reanimated Armies, which allows the deployment of morality-immune undead armies, and Memoralists, where you can erect monuments to the galaxy's past to ensure planetary stability.

Furthermore, there will be 16 new portraits, a new ship set, another advisory voiceover, new city set and diplomacy room, a new name list, and more building cosmetics to use during a playthrough.

You can check out the trailer for the expansion above.

