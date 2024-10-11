SpongeBob takes over Wendy's to celebrate the Krabby Patty meal

HQ

US fast-food chain Wendy's and Nickelodeon paired up to reveal the SpongeBob Krabby Patty meal, a collaboration that sees the tastiest fictional burger finally brought to life. It's unlikely that it'll live up to the expectations set by the cartoon, but it's still going to draw a lot of sales.

Wendy's has gone all out with its marketing for this collaboration, completely redecorating a drive-thru to make it look like Bikini Bottom. From a massive SpongeBob to Squidward's house, there are plenty of Easter eggs from the show to see in the clip here.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the Krabby Patty meal will be going worldwide, so we'll just have to watch as people across the pond enjoy the result of Mr. Krabbs' secret formula.

This is an ad: