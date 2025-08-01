SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide to launch in November

As part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, developer Purple Lamp has revealed that they have been doing exactly what fans wanted them to do; making another 3D SpongeBob SquarePants platformer.

In the showcase, we have just been introduced to SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide once more, an adventure that sees the loveable underwater character trapped between a feud that puts King Neptune and The Flying Dutchman at odds. With the two titans, as the game regards them, causing havoc, SpongeBob takes it upon himself to teach the pair a lesson, all while Patrick joins him for the journey as a playable partner, with the two swapping roles as ghostly companions.

The actual gameplay is very akin to the fantastic platformers that Purple Lamp is known for, with a variety of intricate levels, puzzles, environmental hazards, and abilities to master and overcome. All of this and more is presented in the announcement trailer that even sees David Hasselhoff appearing and serenading fans with a delightful shanty.

The exciting part about this reveal is that Titans of the Tide is actually quite close to launching. It will be coming to current-gen systems (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2) on November 18, and for anyone who pre-orders from today, you can get a slate of added extras that include a nude outfit for Patrick and an outfit for SpongeBob where his bum is sticking out.

Beyond this, the game will also launch as either a standard version of the more premium Ghostly Edition that includes the following:



Base game



Steelbook



Natural Costume Pack (the nude skins)



Golden Spatula Keychain



5 Lenticular Cards



The Flying Dutchman Sew-On Patch



Tidal Season Pass



Catch the announcement trailer and some images of Titans of the Tide below.