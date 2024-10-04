I won't lie, when I first set eyes on SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game I fully assumed that it was a platformer akin to what we've seen become popular again lately with great outings like SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated. I couldn't have been more wrong. After just 15 minutes with PHL Collective's title it's very, very clear that this effort with the loveable starfish at the helm is more similar to Goat Simulator than anything else, but let me explain why.

Predominantly, there is basically no point to this game. That might sound like a huge detriment but it actually isn't. While I do admit that the lack of a central narrative or core story driving force does mean that you lack a direction to follow and can lose interest as the gameplay is more about making your own adventures, there is still plenty to do around Bikini Bottom in this game. In a similar manner to Goat Simulator, the physics engine powering this project enables you to have fun in ways you would never usually conceive.

Effectively, the aim is to wander around a small open-world version of Bikini Bottom while meeting famed characters (voiced by the main actors) and completing daft and silly quests for them, all on top of hunting down collectibles, and generally causing havoc by pushing the physics engine to its limits. You could meet Squidward and best him in a variety of artistic challenges or compete in kart-like races as part of Mrs. Puff's driving school, you can visit the Krusty Krab, Glove World, and the Fast Food Coliseum, you can pick up pretty much anything to hurl it around, you can interact with objects for hidden effects, eat food to superpower Patrick's burps, partake in tons of unique and fun minigames, and complete enough challenges and feats to unlock a variety of memorable and nostalgic costumes. The point is, this isn't a game like The Cosmic Shake where platforming brilliance takes centre stage. No, The Patrick Star Game is ridiculous and daft, and is a competent and on-topic SpongeBob variant of the Goat Simulator formula.

But here's the thing, while the core premise of Goat Simulator in Bikini Bottom has been nailed to a tee, you can't help but feel as though there is something missing here, an extra element to give the world itself that extra dose of personality to change it from a medium for mayhem into a main character in and of itself, in the same way that all great open worlds do. The physics engine and systems at the heart of this experience are remarkably tight and freeing for an experience that is tailored to younger folk, but after a couple of hours of wandering around and doing nothing of substance, the charm starts to fade away and you begin to want something more significant to digest.

It should be said though that this is coming from the mindset of an adult who sees video games in a very different light to a youngster. At the end of the day, The Patrick Star Game is pretty much Grand Theft Auto for kids, as what PHL Collective has developed is an open world playground where the only limit is really your imagination.

So with that in mind it's hard to knock this delightful, simple, easy to love adventure, one where the famed humour of SpongeBob never misses a beat (including by offering thematically on-point loading screens), where Bikini Bottom feels more authentic than we have ever seen before in a video game, where technically-speaking it actually runs really well for a chaotic physics-based nightmare like this, and graphically and visually there's a lot to celebrate and be impressed by. If you're looking for a fun way to entertain a youngster during the slower holiday period, this might just be the cream of the crop for 2024.