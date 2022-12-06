SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake to launch in January

HQ

We've been waiting for quite a long time to hear exactly when Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake will arrive, and now that information has been dished out. THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp Studios has revealed that the game will be released on January 31, 2023, and that pre-orders for the title are now open.

Those who do decide to pre-order the game will receive the Costume Pack for free, which brings seven cosmetics to dress your favourite characters up as, including RoboBob SteelPants and Mermaid Man Bob for SpongeBob.

When the game does launch, it will retail for £34.99 / €39.99, and if you are looking to pick up the Costume Pack as a standalone purchase, it will clock in at £7.99 / €9.99 and will be available come launch day.

To mark the release date announcement, a new trailer has even been released, which you can see for yourself below.