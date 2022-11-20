Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake shows off its broad language support

The latest trailer gives us glimpses of all the different languages that the game will offer.

We still don't know exactly when SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will actually debut. But that hasn't stopped THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios from sharing new information about the game whenever it possibly can, and today is no different.

A new trailer has arrived and this one gives us a look at the broad language support that the game will offer. We get to see SpongeBob and Patrick messing around in English, German, French, Spanish, Polish, Japanese, Portuguese, Hindi, and Indonesian, before then getting a look at a little bit more of the story, which teases what happened to Bikini Bottom in the game.

Take a look at the trailer below to see all of this in action.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

