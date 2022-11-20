SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake shows off its broad language support

HQ

We still don't know exactly when SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will actually debut. But that hasn't stopped THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios from sharing new information about the game whenever it possibly can, and today is no different.

A new trailer has arrived and this one gives us a look at the broad language support that the game will offer. We get to see SpongeBob and Patrick messing around in English, German, French, Spanish, Polish, Japanese, Portuguese, Hindi, and Indonesian, before then getting a look at a little bit more of the story, which teases what happened to Bikini Bottom in the game.

Take a look at the trailer below to see all of this in action.