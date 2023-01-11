Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake shown in spanking new trailer

Prepare yourself for a brand new adventure to celebrate the animated show's 22-year run.

HQ

We're actually just three weeks away from the return of SpongeBob in the new aquatic adventure SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, a celebration of the animated show's 22-year run. This time, portals have appeared all over Bikini Bottoms and SpongeBob's friends have been sucked into Wishworlds.

This means that SpongeBob and Balloon-Patrick have a new adventure to look forward to, and so do you when it launches on January 31 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the latest trailer below.

HQ
