SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake shown in brand spanking new trailer

We're actually just three weeks away from the return of SpongeBob in the new aquatic adventure SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, a celebration of the animated show's 22-year run. This time, portals have appeared all over Bikini Bottom and SpongeBob's friends have been sucked into Wishworlds.

This means that SpongeBob and Balloon-Patrick have a new adventure to look forward to, and so do you when it launches on January 31 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the latest trailer below.