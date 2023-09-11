Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

A current-gen version of the game has been announced.

Purple Lamp Studios has announced that it will be bringing Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake to both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as part of a new current-gen version of the game.

Landing on the platforms on October 16, 2023, this edition will include a Photo Mode, a couple of new costumes, support for DualSense controller features on PS5, and a few bug fixes to boot. The best part is that the version will arrive as a free upgrade for those who already own the game on older consoles in the same family. Here are the new additions.

PC, PlayStation, and Xbox:


  • New Feature - Photo Mode! Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

  • New Costumes: "King Doubloon" for collecting all doubloons is now available, and "Plush Gary" for unlocking all awards is now available.

PlayStation:


  • Support of DualSense controller audio output when picking up items.

  • Support of DualSense adaptive triggers when using reef blower and swinging hook actions.

Bug Fixes (all platforms):


  • Fixed a rare bug where saving stopped working.

  • Fixed a bug where the playtime did not pause while on a loading screen.

  • Many general bug fixes to improve stability and playability of the game.

