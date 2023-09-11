Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

HQ

Purple Lamp Studios has announced that it will be bringing Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake to both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as part of a new current-gen version of the game.

Landing on the platforms on October 16, 2023, this edition will include a Photo Mode, a couple of new costumes, support for DualSense controller features on PS5, and a few bug fixes to boot. The best part is that the version will arrive as a free upgrade for those who already own the game on older consoles in the same family. Here are the new additions.

PC, PlayStation, and Xbox:





New Feature - Photo Mode! Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.



New Costumes: "King Doubloon" for collecting all doubloons is now available, and "Plush Gary" for unlocking all awards is now available.



PlayStation:





Support of DualSense controller audio output when picking up items.



Support of DualSense adaptive triggers when using reef blower and swinging hook actions.



Bug Fixes (all platforms):





Fixed a rare bug where saving stopped working.



Fixed a bug where the playtime did not pause while on a loading screen.



Many general bug fixes to improve stability and playability of the game.

