Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Purple Lamp Studios has announced that it will be bringing Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake to both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as part of a new current-gen version of the game.
Landing on the platforms on October 16, 2023, this edition will include a Photo Mode, a couple of new costumes, support for DualSense controller features on PS5, and a few bug fixes to boot. The best part is that the version will arrive as a free upgrade for those who already own the game on older consoles in the same family. Here are the new additions.
PC, PlayStation, and Xbox:
PlayStation:
Bug Fixes (all platforms):