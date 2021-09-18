SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has been revealed

HQ

HQ

SpongeBob has made quite the return in the gaming world over the last few years. First, we got a remake of his 2003 adventure Battle For Bikini Bottom, then he made an appearance in the fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and now it has been revealed he is receiving a brand-new 3D platforming adventure titled The Cosmic Shake.

Revealed during the THQ Nordic Anniversary event, The Cosmic Shake appears to be a celebration of the animated show's 22-year run. Its trailer features many nods to previous episodes, as it features the much-loved song 'Sweet Victory' from the episode Band Geeks and characters like SpongeGar and The Flying Dutchman make an appearance. The game's official page also details that it will feature 101 songs from the series and more than 30 "spongetastic costumes."

The Cosmic Shake will release at an unannounced date on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It will also, of course, be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series via backward compatibility.