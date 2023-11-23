SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake comes to mobile next month

HQ

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to both Android and iOS next month, as per a new trailer. We've already seen that the iPhone 15 can run Resident Evil 4 and Assassin's Creed Mirage, but now the real granddaddy of gaming is here to be the ultimate mobile title.

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is a lot of fun, as we said in our review, and it's an authentic experience for any fan of the cartoon sponge. It'll be reaching mobile devices on the 12th of December, but pre-registers are available now.

It can be found on the App Store of your device for €9,99/£8.49, which is actually around half of the cost of the game right now on Steam, which is still 50% off, so it's a bit of a steal if you're looking to get it on mobile.

Check out the trailer below: