Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake comes to mobile next month

The fun and wacky 3D platformer is jumping to some new platforms.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to both Android and iOS next month, as per a new trailer. We've already seen that the iPhone 15 can run Resident Evil 4 and Assassin's Creed Mirage, but now the real granddaddy of gaming is here to be the ultimate mobile title.

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is a lot of fun, as we said in our review, and it's an authentic experience for any fan of the cartoon sponge. It'll be reaching mobile devices on the 12th of December, but pre-registers are available now.

It can be found on the App Store of your device for €9,99/£8.49, which is actually around half of the cost of the game right now on Steam, which is still 50% off, so it's a bit of a steal if you're looking to get it on mobile.

Check out the trailer below:

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content