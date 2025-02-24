SpongeBob SquarePants is now the longest-running children's animated series

HQ

Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants now has its own bit of animated TV history, becoming the longest-running animated children's series ever, having surpassed Arthur over the weekend.

SpongeBob SquarePants first aired back in 2000, and has since brought us consistent laughs and antics from the underwater world of Bikini Bottom. While this doesn't mean SpongeBob SquarePants is the longest-running animated show, as that includes The Simpsons and South Park - two series which SpongeBob is unlikely to ever catch - it does show just how influential SpongeBob is.

SpongeBob continues to deliver new episodes, as well as movies such as the Plankton movie set for release soon, and games as well. The question is will another children's animated series ever knock the yellow sponge off his throne?

