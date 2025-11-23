SpongeBob SquarePants has arrived in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

Sega is celebrating the weekend by confirming that it has now released the SpongeBob SquarePants Pack for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. Unlike the DLC packs containing Sega's own characters (Joker, Hatsune Miku, Ichiban Kasuga, etc.), this one costs money and can either be purchased separately, obtained with the Season Pass, or you can get it via the more expensive deluxe edition of the game.

The DLC includes:



SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star as playable characters



Patty Wagon Vehicle



Bikini Bottom Themed Course



New SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired Music Tracks



Six different emotes per character



Check out the trailer and five screenshots below to see what the SpongeBob SquarePants Pack has to offer.