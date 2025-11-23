news
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
SpongeBob SquarePants has arrived in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
And we have both a new trailer and a couple of images to prove it.
HQ
Sega is celebrating the weekend by confirming that it has now released the SpongeBob SquarePants Pack for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. Unlike the DLC packs containing Sega's own characters (Joker, Hatsune Miku, Ichiban Kasuga, etc.), this one costs money and can either be purchased separately, obtained with the Season Pass, or you can get it via the more expensive deluxe edition of the game.
The DLC includes:
- SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star as playable characters
- Patty Wagon Vehicle
- Bikini Bottom Themed Course
- New SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired Music Tracks
- Six different emotes per character
Check out the trailer and five screenshots below to see what the SpongeBob SquarePants Pack has to offer.
HQ