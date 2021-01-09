Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated has sold over 1 million copies

The remaster of the cult classic appears to have made a big splash.

It has been confirmed that SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated has sold over 1 million copies since releasing in June 2020.

This milestone was confirmed by THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer, who told GamesIndustry.biz: "It was a fantastic success for us, with sales of more than one million units -- and I wouldn't be surprised if it reached two million one day."

The target of two million units might absolutely be possible, as it has been confirmed that the game will be broadening its scope and also launching on mobile devices later this month. The news of its success is certainly reassuring, as we could see more cult classics make a return. THQ Nordic has already brought back forgotten titles such as Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning and Destroy All Humans!

We reviewed Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated when it first released and described it as feeling " a little dry, like a sponge out of water." You can check out our review here.

