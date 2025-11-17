SpongeBob reveals new claw machine filled with stuffed toys

HQ

SpongeBob SquarePants and Arcade1Up are launching a new claw machine featuring designs from the series and stuffed toys inspired by its characters. SpongeBob, Sandy, Patrick, and Plankton are trapped inside, and you'll need to put your arcade skills to the test to get them out.

There are six plushies included, and six prize capsules to grab. As described on Arcade1Up's site, you don't necessarily have to be a claw-machine pro to get the most out of this new gadget as there are easy, normal, and scam modes for you to try.

The SpongeBob SquarePants claw machine costs $599.99, which might put it out of the price range of a lot of people's Christmases, but it seems designed for special occasions, where kids can gather round the machine and have a go at grabbing their favourite square sponge.

