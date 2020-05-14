SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off available now on iOS & Android

SpongeBob SquarePants is a beloved, long-running franchise and it's more popular now than ever, proven by the sheer amount of the mobile game, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off's pre-registration number which has surpassed 15 million eager cooks. This cooking and restaurant management game is now available on App Store and Google Play.

Here you are in charge of Krusty Krab's kitchen, playing Cooking Dash style. Furthermore, you can explore Bikini Bottom and customize the restaurant and your beloved characters too.

Thanks, Pocketgamer