SpongeBob joins Sonic Racing: Crossworlds next week

Yesterday evening, Sega announced that two classic icons from the company's rich history will soon be making their debut in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, along with a highly unexpected duo, something we reported on during the night. But apparently, they have more than that in store for the near future.

The aforementioned characters will be released for free, but we know that drivers not from Sega will also be launched, which will cost money. And one of those in the pipeline is SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. In a teaser trailer (which can truly be called a teaser), we get to check out their upcoming ride Patty Wagon that comes with the duo, and in addition to that, there will also be a Bikini Bottom course with SpongeBob SquarePants music and six accompanying emotes per character.

The package will be released on November 20 and is included for those who have purchased the Deluxe Edition, but can be purchased separately for those who prefer this.