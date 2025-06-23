SpongeBob is coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

HQ

Earlier this month we learned that there appeared to be guest characters coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, specifically the Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants. This was then confirmed to be true at not-E3... but the announced characters were instead the world's most popular vocaloid, Hatsune Miku, appearing alongside Steve from Minecraft, Joker from the Persona series and even Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

So was the talk of Turtles and SpongeBob just made up? Actually, it seems not, because now at least SpongeBob and Patrick Star and an associated Bikini Bottom track have been revealed in a new trailer - which also ends by unveiling collaborations with the Turtles and Avatar Legends. Thus, the rumor seems to be correct and we look forward to seeing the ensemble of drivers grow in the future and hope for many fun guest appearances.

Check out the video where we get the first look at the Sonic Racing: Crossworlds version of SpongeBob below.