Spoiler-free tips and tricks for Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Both Alex and yours truly gave Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a lot of praise in our reviews, so you have a lot to look forward to now that Insomniac's PlayStation 5-exclusive is finally out in stores. 2018's Spider-Man got a lot of praise for its accessibility options and generally being easy to pick up and play for pretty much everyone. This sequel continues on the same track, but I know many still like to have a guide in hand that might make the first few hours and the hunt for the platinum trophy easier, so here are my five essential spoiler-free tips and tricks after playing for 30 hours and getting all the trophies.

Focus on the main story missions

This seems to be a classic in many open world games these days. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is filled with side-mission and activities, and I'm the kind of player that likes to do those before continuing the story. That makes things a bit more challenging, as some of the game's most powerful and useful abilities are locked behind story-progression. My advice is to focus on the story missions, at least until you get Peter's symbiote powers, because many of these are extremely handy to have in the combat-focused side-missions and fights in general.

Use your gadgets and abilities

Speaking of fights, don't forget to use your abilities and gadgets. I played on Spectacular difficulty (the highest available in your first playthrough) and quickly realised how much easier and manageable enemy encounters are when you use more than your fists and feet. You don't even have to get too fancy. Just use your web-shooters to either stop enemies in their tracks or even get an easy knockout by shooting them onto surfaces.

The special abilities and gadgets take this to another level, however. Each one best suited for different environments and amounts of enemies. Whether it's using the upgraded Web Grabber in an alley to do a lot of damage by pulling a bunch of surrounding enemies and objects together or Miles' Chain Lightning to give yourself some breathing room by paralyzing and blasting enemies away.

I recommend not using everything at once either. Try dividing them in-between your combos. This will create a better flow, which makes it far easier to maintain awareness and get the 100+ combos. Especially if you also unlock the Combo Resupply skill that has a chance to give you a free use of any gadget at the end of a 4-hit melee combo.

Fight in the air

This is an obvious one for those of you who've played the first two games. Getting enemies airborne makes fights much easier. Not only are you out of range for everyone without a gun, but most enemies can't counter when in the air either. The icing on the cake is that some skills increase the damage you do while airborne, so the fact that you also have far more attack options in the air is just the cherry on top.

Stealth is often an option

If you're still having trouble, don't forget that stealth is usually an option. Many missions can be completed without fighting anyone. The enemies in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are very dumb, so they're easily manipulated. Their guard routes are also often takedown-friendly. Combine these two, and you'll easily be able to hang a bunch of enemies from your web. Don't be concerned about them being noticed either, as it seems like 9 out of 10 baddies have sore necks and can't look up. Getting access to so-called web-lines that allow you to make your own pathway above their heads, double-takedowns and even Miles' invisibility early on makes this a piece of cake - even if it's just to thin the herd a bit.

Nothing wrong about using the accessibility options

While I didn't use any of them, there's no doubt that Marvel's Spider-Man 2's accessibility settings makes it possible for even more people to play this amazing game. Insomniac has brought over all of the settings from the original and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, in addition to adding some new ones. This means you're able to adjust the game's general speed, dodge and parrying timing, auto aim, quicktime events, healing, swing assistance and so much more that allows you to customise your experience just the way you want and need.

These are just some of my tips and tricks, so don't hesitate to ask me anything in the comments, via private messages or email.