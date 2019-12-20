Split-screen now available on Fortnite

Earlier this month Epic Games announced that they had removed the split-screen feature from Fortnite, and now we know courtesy of a new trailer that this is back in, letting two players on the same console play alongside each other.

No explanation was given as to why it went away, but it's certainly back in action, meaning those on PS4 and Xbox One can use it. We also don't know when it's coming to other platforms, if at all, and you'll need two accounts to make this work though, so bear that in mind.

Will you be playing in split-screen?

