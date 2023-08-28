Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Split-screen isn't ruled out for Baldur's Gate III on Xbox Series S

But it will be a feature that arrives later if Larian Studios can make it work satisfactorily.

Last week we finally got the great news that the masterpiece Baldur's Gate III is coming to Xbox Series S/X this fall (it's already out for PC and launches on PlayStation 5 on September 6). There is one catch though.

It turns out the Xbox Series S version is going to miss out on split-screen gaming, as this feature will be removed in this version (it will be included for Xbox Series X). Most people probably assumed that was the end of the story, but fortunately enough, the official Xbox account on X decided to clarify things during the weekend, explaining that they will "continue to work with Larian to explore the addition of split-screen on Series S post launch".

Basically, there's still a chance Xbox Series S will get split-screen as well, but if this happens, it will be after the release.

Baldur's Gate III

