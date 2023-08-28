Split-screen isn't ruled out for Baldur's Gate III on Xbox Series S

HQ

Last week we finally got the great news that the masterpiece Baldur's Gate III is coming to Xbox Series S/X this fall (it's already out for PC and launches on PlayStation 5 on September 6). There is one catch though.

It turns out the Xbox Series S version is going to miss out on split-screen gaming, as this feature will be removed in this version (it will be included for Xbox Series X). Most people probably assumed that was the end of the story, but fortunately enough, the official Xbox account on X decided to clarify things during the weekend, explaining that they will "continue to work with Larian to explore the addition of split-screen on Series S post launch".

Basically, there's still a chance Xbox Series S will get split-screen as well, but if this happens, it will be after the release.