Splitgate's second Beta Season is here and we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live

The second Beta Season of 1047 Games' sci-fi arena shooter Splitgate is officially here. This new Beta Season has brought a wealth of new content to the free-to-play title, including game modes, a remastered map, improvements to the level and progression system, and more, and to check all of this out, we're going to be jumping into some Splitgate on today's GR Live.

But before we get to when and where we'll be live, what exactly has been added with Beta Season 2? As we mentioned a moment ago, there are some new game modes, three to be exact.

Hotzone is a fresh take on King of the Hill which tasks players with holding an objective for 30 uncontested seconds to earn a point. Score four points (in casuals) and you win. Alongside this, Lockdown is a reimagining of Domination, and asks players to control stationary objectives, which move when captured, to amass points. Unlike Domination however, Lockdown requires you to control every objective at the same time to score a single point, with two points being enough to win a game in casuals. Finally, Juggernaut is the last new mode, with this one being a new free-for-all mode. The idea is that one player is the armoured Juggernaut, and all other players are working together to eliminate this person to claim the Juggernaut for themselves, to be able to earn points to win the game.

Aside from these new modes, Beta Season 2 is also bringing the remastered version of the map Abyss, and is also including improvements to levelling and progression that should make earning experience and ranking up all the more fulfilling. Add to this as well some new player cards and badges and Beta Season 2 will allow you to stylise your profile like never before.

HQ

So as you can see there's a lot to check out in-game in Splitgate today, which is why we're diving back into the title. As per usual, we'll be live at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST today, and you'll want to come and catch the action as we're also going to be running a competition alongside the stream so that you can be in for a chance to earn the Ironside Bundle (including the Legendary items; Ragna Armour, Ragna Jetpack, Gorm Armour, and the Gorm Jetpack) to flaunt in-game.

As for how you can participate in this competition, all you need to do is head to the competition page here, and answer this simple question:

What map is being remastered in Splitgate Beta Season 2?