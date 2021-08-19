Splitgate to remain in open beta for the foreseeable future

Splitgate's astonishing rise over the past few weeks has been even a shock to developer Studio 1047, as it has struggled to deal with the server strain that a change in a playerbase from 4,000 to over 100,000 players brings. This massive spike in interest in the game has caused the developer to not only delay the game indefinitely as it looks to boost server capacity, but also announce that the game will remain in open beta for the foreseeable future.

Mentioned by Studio 1097's CEO Ian Proulx (via PC Gamer), he said that the game will "remain in open beta for the foreseeable future as the small studio continues to scale the popular arena portal shooter that has seen more than 10 million downloads in its first 30 days of open beta."

Proulx also detailed why this decision came about, revealing that the developer is "focused on keeping the game stable for fans, and iterating on the game's concurrent capacity in order to minimize player wait times".

It was also noted by Proulx that the team will continue supporting the beta version as well. "We want to be prepared for massive scale when we officially launch, all the while continuing to improve the beta with frequent updates, additional features, and improvements to server capacity."

You can try out and play Splitgate today by downloading the open beta version of the game from Steam, entirely for free. And in terms of what's next for the game, the developer has frequently teased that Splitgate will be appearing in Geoff Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live show on August 25.

Thanks, PC Gamer.