Splitgate has had its release date delayed due to an overwhelming response to its beta

Free-to-play shooter Splitgate has proven to be that overwhelming popular within its beta period that its release date has had to be pushed back. The game's recent beta supported cross-play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, and player numbers quickly surpassed the server capacity of 65,536 players. The game was originally planned to release today (July 27), but this has instead been moved to an unconfirmed date in August.

1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx said: "Our team has been blown away by the incredible reception the Splitgate community has shown us. With the steep and sudden increase in players trying to access servers, we're having to sort out a myriad of technical issues that come with this level of insane growth. We've worked hard to provide a high-quality game and experience, and our biggest challenge is simply to have enough capacity to serve the entire community."

Despite this chaos, the beta for Splitgate is still open now, so you are welcome to check out the game ahead of its release if you like what you see.

Thanks, IGN.