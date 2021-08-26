English
Splitgate

Splitgate has entered Season 0

It includes a new map, battle pass, game mode, and more.

HQ

The action game Splitgate has been a hit ever since it held the beta test back in July. The title was supposed to release on July 27, however it was eventually delayed due to the overwhelming response to its beta. We were told the game was rescheduled to launch in August, and now, the day has come.

Earlier via Twitter, developer 1047 Games finally announced that the Season 0 of Splitgate is live now.

Here you can find the new features in Season 0, as stated in the Twitter post:

- New Map: Karman Station!
- New Battle Pass with 100 Levels!
- New Gamemode: Contamination! ~brains...
- And much, MUCH more!

For the full patch note, please check here.

Splitgate Season 0 has launched on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

HQ
Splitgate

Splitgate
PREVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The arena shooter genre gets that more diverse with the portal slinging title from 1047 Games.



