Splitgate developer says the game is "25% done"

HQ

Splitgate has really catapulted to success over the past few weeks. Despite having a remarkable beta that resulted in the game remaining indefinitely open, the developer 1047 Games has even launched its first season, bringing a bunch of new cosmetics and goodies to earn. But, this is barely even scraping the surface of what the developer has planned.

Speaking in a recent interview with TechCrunch, Splitgate developer 1047 Games's CEO Ian Proloux stated, "The scope of what we can do is now through the roof. There's so much we couldn't think about because we were a tiny team with a tiny budget, but now everything is on the table. We're focusing on the long term — I look at the game as being 25% done. We don't need to be Fortnite tomorrow, but now it really is about building the next Riot Games, the next big games business."

It's safe to say that 1047 has some pretty big ambitions thanks to the success of Splitgate. Looking at the game, there has been no mention as to when it will officially leave its beta state and enter 1.0, but speaking about the future, Proloux did tell TechCrunch, "We're still operating like the indie team that had to stay close with our community. We're still in that mindset. But now we just have a ridiculous amount of money."

You can see our most recent thoughts on Splitgate here.

Thanks, TechCrunch.