Splitgate: Arena Reloaded and Empulse are shutting down

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1047 Games, the developer behind Splitgate, its sequel Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, and the recently released Titanfall-like shooter Empulse, is announcing a departure from live-service games. Both Empulse and the new Splitgate will be shut down, at least from a dedicated server standpoint.

You'll still be able to host peer-to-peer games on private servers, but matchmaking and dedicated servers will be shut down from Thursday the 3rd of September. Empulse is getting a lower price and new map, too, but that's the final update it'll get. There's no mention of a refund for anyone who paid full price at launch from 1047 Games' update on Steam.

As you may have guessed from Splitgate: Arena Reloaded and Empulse's dwindling player counts, neither game is making enough money to sustain dedicated servers. It appears these two failings are the final nails in 1047's live-service coffin. "After ten years of focusing on live-service shooters, our focus is changing," the developer writes. "What we build next may look very different from what people expect from 1047 Games, but what has not changed is why we are here: we love making games."

We're still in the dark about what's next, but considering how quickly 1047 Games shifts from one project to another, we doubt we'll be waiting long to see what it has in store.