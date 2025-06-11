Splitgate 2's player base has "more than tripled" since its open beta

HQ

Splitgate 2 is officially available now, and despite a recent string of controversies, it appears that the game is doing rather well when it comes to attracting players. Since launching out of open beta, and giving people the Halo x Portal mechanics they'd grown to love in the original Splitgate, the sequel has drawn triple the amount of players.

At least, that's according to Splitgate 2's social media account, which was replying to a fan asking about player numbers. "Our player base has more than tripled since Beta. Specifically, we've had a ton of recent success on console," reads the reply, which can be found under an apology video from 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx.

Proulx was apologising for wearing a hat that read "Make FPS Great Again." The hat was seen by some as a political statement, and critiqued by others considering Proulx's address at Summer Game Fest acted as if Splitgate 2 wasn't guilty of the sins of modern FPS titles. Recently, the game also found a good deal of controversy thanks to the pricing of its microtransactions and cosmetic bundles.

We'll have to see if this success can last for the second Splitgate. The game is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.