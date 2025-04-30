HQ

Following an open alpha test earlier in the year, Splitgate 2 is now looking towards its open beta, which will contain a lot more content and allow players to see what 1047 Games has been cooking for the return of the portal shooter.

Splitgate 2's open beta arrives on the 22nd of May, and will give players access to 25+ new weapons, 10 game modes, and apparently infinite maps. Now, in the short clip below, it does at first mention 15 maps, but then shows a Forge-style map editor players can use.

So, this likely means we'll get 15 official maps, and it'll be up to players to create their own to fill out the infinite possibilities. We'll hear more about the map creator later down the line, but for now mark your calendars for late May to see if Splitgate 2 can rekindle the hype the first game created.