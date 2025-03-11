Splitgate 2's Open Alpha saw over 500,000 games being played

HQ

The Splitgate 2 Open Alpha recently came to a close. After a short while of allowing fans to hop into the game and to experience an early taste of what developer 1047 Games has in store, the alpha has concluded and now we have a bunch of information about player tendencies within it.

Shared as part of a lengthy infographic, the alpha saw over 500,000 games being played, over 59 million kills happening, over 20 million portals spawned, more than one million bonks with the BFB, a 200% growth in new players, the most kills attributed to the Aeros Assault Rifle and the most power weapon kills instead attributed to the Aeros Dual SMG, and one rooster discovered too.

The full infographic can be seen below, and for more on Splitgate 2, you can read or watch our latest preview here or below.