Splitgate 2 to host a crossplay open alpha in a couple of weeks

When Splitgate debuted a few years ago, it really captured the attention of many of the first-person shooter genre fans. But developer 1047 Games had grander plans for what this game could be, so despite arriving to impressive player numbers production on the game was soon stopped as the team put all of its eggs and support into the creation of Splitgate 2.

That game is getting closer and closer to making its debut, so much so that at the State of Play showcase tonight, 1047 Games has just confirmed that Splitgate 2 will be hosting an crossplay open alpha in the coming weeks. It will allow PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S players to come together and test the title, all from February 27 and until March 2.

While you will have to wait a little longer to read our impressions on Splitgate 2, we can tell you that we've already had the chance to experience what will be presented in this alpha as part of a recent preview session. So, stay tuned for full thoughts on the shooter sequel.

As for when Splitgate 2 will be launching, the game is set to debut in 2025, and you can see the most trailer for the title below.