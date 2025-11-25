Splitgate 2 to exit beta once again in December

HQ

Back again, are we Splitgate 2? After suffering a huge drop in players after its launch, the sequel to the hit shooter retreated back into the beta stage to effectively relaunch the game at a later date. Now, it seems Splitgate 2 is almost ready to come out of its chrysalis and become a beautiful butterfly once more.

As announced by 1047 Games, Splitgate 2's Beta Season will be ending on the 4th of December. This will also end the Battle Passes associated with the season, and your seasonal rank progression. A relaunch is coming later in December, without a proper date at the time of writing.

We'll have to see how much of its former player base Splitgate 2 can charm with its return. Currently, the game has a 24-hour peak of 211 players on SteamDB, which just isn't healthy for a shooter of this size. Splitgate was a huge hit when it first released, and players loved the idea of a shooter with portals. That gimmick quickly lost its charm, though, and even the release of the sequel couldn't relight the spark fully, with fans quickly dropping off after a few weeks yet again.

With games like ARC Raiders, Battlefield 6, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 taking people's attention away at the back end of this year, we'll have to see if Splitgate 2 can compete and bring itself back from the brink.