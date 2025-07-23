Splitgate 2 retreats to beta after 96% player drop

HQ

It really hasn't gone well since 1047 Games pushed Splitgate 2 out of beta on May 22, 2025. The PC population has cratered—96% of players have left since launch—and console users have also started drifting away. The studio already trimmed a small number of staff not long ago, and with all these alarm bells ringing, 1047 Games is now rolling out a wave of changes.

First, the studio admits it exited beta far too early and with too little content: not enough maps, too few modes, and microtransactions priced like they were balancing the budget of a small moon base. So the team is putting the game back into beta, saying on X:

"To the Splitgate community, We believe in Splitgate 2. This game means everything to us - it's been our life for almost 10 years, starting in our dorm room, and we're more committed than ever to delivering the incredible experience you deserve. We've heard your feedback, and we agree with you: we launched too early.

We had ambitious goals with Splitgate 2, and in our excitement to share it with you, we bit off more than we could chew. We rushed certain features, had too little content at launch, made some boneheaded mistakes, and most importantly - we didn't give you the polished, portal-filled mayhem you fell in love with. So we're going back to beta.

We'll be heads down until early next year, rebuilding major parts of the game to capture the spirit of what made Splitgate special. That means reworking progression from the ground up, adding more portals to our maps, simplifying monetization, refocusing on classic game modes you've been asking for, and more, which we'll share soon."

Looking ahead, 1047 says it will listen more closely to the community before leaving beta again. Unfortunately, the reset comes with painful cost‑cutting: the studio is laying off an additional 45 employees and will shut down servers for the original Splitgate next month to conserve resources.

"To give ourselves the time to build the Splitgate you deserve, we've made the incredibly difficult decision to reduce certain roles and shift our resources to focus on this rework. This is heartbreaking. These are our teammates and our friends, and they helped build what we have today.

We hope to bring them back when we can. In an effort to retain as many team members as possible, we're also going to be shutting down OG Splitgate servers in a month. While we'd love to keep servers online indefinitely, it's cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past couple of years, and we have to prioritize our team."

The goal: emerge from beta again in early 2026, with a version of Splitgate that combines the best of the original game and Splitgate 2. Whether that's enough to pull the shooter—and the studio—out of its nosedive remains to be seen. One lesson already feels carved in stone: great core gameplay can't carry a live‑service title if it launches thin, early, and wrapped in tone‑deaf monetization.